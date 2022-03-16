Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to report sales of $232.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.86 million to $270.00 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $194.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com