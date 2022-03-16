Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) & BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Financial Comparison

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bloomin’ Brands and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 3 8 1 2.83 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus price target of $31.09, indicating a potential upside of 45.69%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 5.23% 177.48% 7.99% BT Brands N/A -57.41% 6.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.12 billion 0.46 $215.55 million $2.00 10.67 BT Brands $8.16 million 1.16 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats BT Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

BT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BT Brands Inc. is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc. is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

