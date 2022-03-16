Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Shares Down 11%

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Blow & Drive Interlock alerts:

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.