Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 11.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 29,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

