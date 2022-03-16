Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) versus ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Financial Analysis

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp 24.54% 8.37% 0.90% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ESSA Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp $70.18 million 2.70 $16.42 million $1.71 10.57 Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.53 -$36.34 million N/A N/A

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

