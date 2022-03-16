BlueCoin Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLU)

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BlueCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. BlueCoin has a total market capitalization of $472,420.70 and $41.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00239642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003984 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000933 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00823192 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlueCoin is bluecoin.org . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

