Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.67

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.67 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.68). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.67), with a volume of 624,695 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £636.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider John Rennocks sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.57), for a total value of £42,350 ($55,071.52).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

