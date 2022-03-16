Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 201,758 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,402,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 77,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 62,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

