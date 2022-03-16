BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.69 and last traded at C$22.60. Approximately 320,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 238,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

