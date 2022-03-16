BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Shares Up 3.4%

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.25 and last traded at C$35.12. 22,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 26,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.98.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.94.
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:ZBK)
Featured Articles
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.