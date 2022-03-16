BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.44 and last traded at C$22.40. Approximately 34,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 45,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

