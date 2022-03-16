Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

BOWFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

