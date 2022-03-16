BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Achieves $1.42 Million

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003844 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $239,184.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.56 or 0.99855225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001816 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,692 coins and its circulating supply is 893,904 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

