Bonnie R. Brooks Sells 200,000 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CHS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 205,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,480. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

