BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $25,182.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00103650 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,207,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

