Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP grew its holdings in Booking by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $148.20 on Wednesday, reaching $2,228.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,361.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,365.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

