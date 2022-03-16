BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (BOOM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. BOOM has a market cap of $2.84 million and $80,435.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00035697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00103900 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,097,487 coins and its circulating supply is 778,066,754 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

