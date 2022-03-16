Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Down 3.3%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.15 and last traded at $82.15. Approximately 11,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,220,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after acquiring an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after acquiring an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,697,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.