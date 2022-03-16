Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.96 and last traded at $34.96. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Separately, CLSA assumed coverage on Bosideng International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Bosideng International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.