Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $57.78 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00238552 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033771 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00825361 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

