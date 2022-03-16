Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$12.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

