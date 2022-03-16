BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

