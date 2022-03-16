Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) VP Russell Shaller Buys 10,000 Shares

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BRC traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. 6,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Brady by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Brady by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

