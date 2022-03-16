Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.