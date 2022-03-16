BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Purchases $81,900.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 2,689,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.02. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,791,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

