BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $22,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,681,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 186,906 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

