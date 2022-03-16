Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.