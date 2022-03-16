Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

BRLT stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 815,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

