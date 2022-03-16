Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,733. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.23. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCO. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Brink’s by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

