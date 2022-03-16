Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,067,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.74. 63,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average is $133.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

