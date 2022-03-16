Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,149 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. 182,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

