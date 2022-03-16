Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 29,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

