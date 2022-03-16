Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,582 shares of company stock worth $9,450,981 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,477. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

