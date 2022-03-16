Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $195,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $30.62.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.