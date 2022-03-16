Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

