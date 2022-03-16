Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,655. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.