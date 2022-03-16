Bristlecone Advisors LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $13.59 on Wednesday, hitting $161.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,428. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,513 shares of company stock valued at $43,926,181. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

