Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Sells $2,043,614.40 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. 15,566,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,629,309. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.