Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) SVP Sells $455,062.63 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. 15,566,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,629,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $70.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

