Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

CRVS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 230,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 429,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

