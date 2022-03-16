Brokerages Anticipate Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Elm Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GECC stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

