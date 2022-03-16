Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.15). iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iHeartMedia by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iHeartMedia by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

