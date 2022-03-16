Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will post ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.90). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

JBLU stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,490,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 824,410 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,129,000 after acquiring an additional 201,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after acquiring an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

