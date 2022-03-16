Brokerages Anticipate SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SecureWorks.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 188,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,058. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.99.
SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
