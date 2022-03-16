Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.42. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.81. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

