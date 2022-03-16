Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 587,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,702,328. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,236,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 764.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 165,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,670 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

