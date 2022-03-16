Brokerages Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 227.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 139,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.