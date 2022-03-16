Brokerages Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 227.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 139,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
