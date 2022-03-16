Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will post $107.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.31 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $79.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $206,567.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,739,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,008 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.55 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.