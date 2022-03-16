Brokerages Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings per share of ($1.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

CLMT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,915. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

