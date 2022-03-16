Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Capital Product Partners posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.